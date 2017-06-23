Man sentenced in 'horrific' child abuse case

A judge sentenced Cristian Degregory to 40 years in prison in what one expert witness testified was "the most horrific case of child abuse that she had ever seen." Last week a unanimous jury in Orleans Parish found Degregory guilty of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. According to prosecutors, the 5-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in May of 2015 with multiple life-threatening injuries. A news release from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's ...more>>
At least seven times this year, the interstate system in New Orleans has been the scene of a shooting according to NOPD's online records.more>>
“It makes you feel like you’re no longer safe to be sitting around outside,” says Charles Jumonville. Jumonville is still in shock about what unfolded in his neighborhood Thursday just before noon.more>>
Above normal rain chances will stick around for the weekend.more>>
A car was stolen after a Thursday night armed home invasion in the Riverbend neighborhood.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.more>>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.more>>
It was initial panic at an area day care after a 2-month old baby suddenly stopped breathing. Fortunately, young Melissa is doing fine because of the actions of the day care staff and first responders.more>>
KMOV.COM - The popular app, Snapchat, just updated with a new feature that may have some parents concerned. Snapchat's newest feature, 'Snap Map,' is an attempt to get people to use their app beyond the screen and meet people face-to-face in real life.more>>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.more>>
As heavy rain moved into Muscle Shoals today, a dramatic rescue played out near the Chick-fil-A restaurant on Avalon Ave.more>>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.more>>
