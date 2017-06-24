One killed, one injured in St. Rose shooting

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in St. Rose Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 200 block of East Club Drive.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The second victim is currently being treated for his injuries.

Deputies say the shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Detective Thomas Plaisance at (985) 783-6807 or Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).

