Police arrest suspect in shooting death of 17-year-old in New Orleans East

A teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old in New Orleans East.

Police say they arrested 17-year-old Elliot Peters Saturday morning. Peters is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Damian Crockem Jr. on June 13.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Crockem suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of a parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify Peters as the shooter.

Peters was later tracked to a home in the 3900 block of Baronne by the NOPD’s Special Operations Division’s Vows Unit and arrested.

Peters has been booked into Central Lockup and charged with second degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock at (504) 658-5300.

