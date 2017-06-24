Papierski, Gilbert lead LSU to CWS championship series

The LSU Tigers did the improbable and took back-to-back games off a team that only lost six games all year. Their 6-1 victory over Oregon State, Saturday, sends them to the College World Series championship series.

Mike Papierski and the bottom of the lineup continued to produce the way they have the second half of the season. After a Josh Smith walk and Beau Jordan double, Papierski sent a rocket out of right field to give LSU a 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Caleb Gilbert was everything the Tigers needed and more. He saved the bullpen going 7.1 innings and giving up just two hits and one run. He struck out seven in the process.

Antoine Duplantis went back to work for the Tigers at the plate in the fourth. He sent an RBI single through the right side to make it 4-0.

The next time Papierski came up, he did it again, this time from the right side. He sent a solo shot out of left field to extend LSU's lead to 5-0. And Beau Jordan would finish the scoring. He continued his big game with a solo blast of his own to make it 6-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Tigers will take on the winner of Saturday night's matchup between TCU and Florida in the championship series that begins Monday night.

