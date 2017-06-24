Bruce: Flash Flood Watch through the day, Saturday

Plenty of moisture keeps rain chances elevated through the weekend. The National Weather Service placed the entire area under a Flash Flood Watch early Saturday morning through midnight.

A surprisingly late June cold front will attempt to move through Southeast Louisiana by Monday. Deep moisture increases across the area bringing daily shower and storm chances for the weekend. Look for plenty of dry periods, but an additional one to three inches of rain on the already saturated ground will cause street flooding and could lead to additional river rises.

There is hope for some drier air to move into the region to start the work week. Behind the front on Monday and Tuesday available moisture will come down a bit. We won't be completely dry, but showers will be more spotty and more likely closer to the coast.

By the middle and end of next week typical summer sets in with heat, humidity and spotty storms each day.

The tropics are quiet now and development is not expected through the weekend.

-Bruce Katz

