Heavy rain causes street flooding in St. Charles Parish

Heavy rain that moved across the area, Saturday, resulted in street flooding in parts of St. Charles Parish.

According to a St. Charles Parish spokesperson, some residents in the Fairfield subdivision dealt with street flooding, including one person who reported that the floodwater reached inside their home.

Flood waters were also, reportedly, found inside of a garage, located nearby on East Oakland Street.

The spokesperson says that flood waters also prompted the temporary closure of the 100 block of Barton Drive in Luling. The roadway has since reopened.

