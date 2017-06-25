Bienville Street robbery and beating leaves man in critical condition

Two men were beaten and robbed Saturday night by a group of males, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say it happened in the 200 block of Bienville Street just before 9 p.m.

The victims were attacked by at least four black males who beat them, stole their wallets and cell phones, and then fled. The victims were transported to the hospital where one man is listed in critical condition.

Police have not released a description of the subjects.

