Bienville Street robbery and beating leaves man in critical condition

LSU's improbable run of winning three straight elimination games to reach the College World Series Championship has served to rile up an already-fervent fan base.more>>
Two men were beaten and robbed Saturday night by a group of males, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Saturday's rains added insult to injury in areas that were just drying out after tropical storm Cindy.more>>
Heavy rain that moved across the area, Saturday, resulted in street flooding in parts of St. Charles Parishmore>>
Plenty of moisture keeps rain chances elevated through the weekend. The National Weather Service placed the entire area under a Flash Flood Watch early Saturday morning through midnight.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
A Utica man killed this huge rattlesnake.more>>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.more>>
A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she fell off of a ride at a Six Flags in New York.more>>
The annual Naked Bike Ride is held annually to celebrate bicycles, the human body and to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists in traffic.more>>
