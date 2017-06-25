GRAPHIC VIDEO: Two tourists beaten, robbed in the French Quarter

Two men visiting New Orleans from out of town were beaten and robbed Saturday night in the French Quarter, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The attack happened in the 200 block of Bienville Street just before 9 p.m., according to police.

Surveillance video shows the victims were attacked by at least four black males who beat them, stole their wallets and cell phones, and then fled. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital where one man is listed in critical condition.

Sunday night, police released surveillance footage showing the crime.

WARNING: The video contains graphic content.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance video or has any information is asked to call NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

