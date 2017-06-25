LSU garnering praise across athletics and age groups

LSU's improbable run of winning three straight elimination games to reach the College World Series Championship has served to rile up an already-fervent fan base.

After Saturday's 6-1 win over Oregon State, current and former Tigers from multiple sports flocked to Twitter to voice their support:

Are you kidding me!?!?? @mpappy14 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) June 24, 2017

What a gutty performance from @LSUbaseball that showcased the character of this team! Congrats fellas, finish the deal! #Chasing7 — Ray Wright (@Rpwright_) June 24, 2017

MR WILD THING is out to steal three more souls.... then @LSUbaseball is @NCAACWS FINALS BOUND!!! — Alden Cartwright (@ACartwright32) June 24, 2017

We gotta step it up this year @LSUfootball ?? @LSUbaseball doing it big — 5? (@DhaSickest) June 24, 2017

How about Coach Paul and the Tigers! Playing for the championship in Omaha! Here come The Tigers! — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) June 24, 2017

Geeeeaaaaauuuuuxxxxx tigahs — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) June 24, 2017

We goin to the 'Ship!!! — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) June 24, 2017

