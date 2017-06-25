LSU garnering praise across athletics and age groups - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

LSU garnering praise across athletics and age groups

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Source: David Grunfield, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune Source: David Grunfield, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune
(WVUE) -

LSU's improbable run of winning three straight elimination games to reach the College World Series Championship has served to rile up an already-fervent fan base.

After Saturday's 6-1 win over Oregon State, current and former Tigers from multiple sports flocked to Twitter to voice their support:

