Rain chances diminish for start of work week

You may not be really feeling the effects of our summertime cold front, but we are starting to see them. Some drier dew points are pushing into the area and while we still saw impressive thunderstorm coverage in the coastal parishes, the dry air will continue to limit development and decrease rain into the evening.

The work week should start out considerably better behind the front on Monday and Tuesday available moisture will come down. We won't be completely dry, but showers will be more spotty and more likely closer to the coast.

By the middle and end of next week typical summer sets in with heat, humidity and spotty storms each day.

The tropics are quiet now and development is not expected through the weekend.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.