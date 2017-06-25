Crews resume search for missing child on Tangipahoa River

Rescue crews here have just restarted their search for a 9-year-old girl who went missing Sunday while swimming in the Tangipahoa River.

At this time, officials are considering the search recovery operation. The search will include water patrol operations, cadaver dogs and sonar equipment to support the main recovery efforts.

Officials say the girl, identified as Gabrielle McCoy of Roseland, was swimming in the Tangipahoa River with her family Sunday afternoon when she disappeared.

Crews were called to the scene, Sunday around 1:30 p.m., near Serenity Sands Park on Highway 40 just east of the Town of Independence.

Crews from area fire departments along with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department, the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department are assisting in the search.

Officials suspended the search Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. citing the safety of searchers because of the elevated water levels and the darkness.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.