Police: Authorities searching for missing child on Tangipahoa River

Police and fire fighters are searching for a child who went missing, Sunday, on the Tangipahoa River. Crews were called to the scene, near Serenity Sands Park on Highway 40 just east of the Town of Independence, around 1:30 p.m.

Police say that the missing child has been identified as a nine-year-old girl from Roseland, LA. She was swimming with family before she went missing.

Crews from area fire departments along with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Department, the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department are assisting in the search.

"We would like to thank everyone for the assistance thus far. We ask that you keep this child, her family and our first responders in your prayers”, Sheriff Daniel Edwards said.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

