One man shot and killed in Algiers Sunday night

One man was shot and killed Sunday night in Algiers.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Odeon Street.

According to a report from our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the victim, Dwayne Alphonse, 19, is the fifth member of the same New Orleans family to die because of gun violence in the city over the past 21 years.

Police responded to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the front lawn of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man, who police say was in his late teens or early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is currently available.

Homicide Detective Joseph Jefferson is leading the investigation and can be contacted at 658-5300.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.