Local First Traffic: Judge Seeber Bridge to close Monday for rep - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Local First Traffic: Judge Seeber Bridge to close Monday for repairs

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Judge Seeber Bridge (FOX 8 Photo/FILE) Judge Seeber Bridge (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Judge Seeber Bridge (Claiborne Avenue) on LA 39 is scheduled to close Monday morning for repairs.

The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use St. Claude or Florida Avenue bridges.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly