NOPD to French Quarter attackers: 'We are coming for you and will hold you accountable'

New Orleans police are actively investigating clues and scrutinizing surveillance video showing the beating and robbery of two tourists Saturday night.

Surveillance video taken from the scene shows a group of men sneaking up behind the pair of tourists from Massachusetts and hitting them in the head in the 200 block of Bienville Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The video shows both men go down as the attackers rifle through their pockets taking wallets and cell phones.

One victim remains in critical condition the other is stable. Police say both men cooperated with the investigation.

“We think somebody knows who this individual is. We don't think this is a greater pattern,” said Commander Nick Gernon. “Overall today violent crime is down 39 percent arm robbery down 45 percent and simple robbery down 40percent.”

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison said there are multiple angles on the assault captured by surveillance cameras in the area.

Harrison said they will find the perpetrators and hold them accountable.

“The commander and I went to the hospital and visited the victims we got some good information and we put a lot of resources on it,' Harrison said.

Police officials said there were 50 officers in the French quarter Saturday night and many responded to this incident within two minutes.

Harrison said the NOPD will be releasing more still images and hope those pictures will lead to an arrest soon. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or call Crimestoppers it a 221111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.