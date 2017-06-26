Search continues for missing 9-year-old girl

The search continues for a 9-year-old Roseland girl who went missing while swimming in the Tangipahoa River Sunday.

Crews have been searching for Gabrielle McCoy since she went missing while swimming with a friend.

Officials say the current from the rain-swollen river took them both in.

A good Samaritan was able to save the friend from the river but was unable to reach Gabrielle before she disappeared into the water.

Gabrielle's family has not left the park since she disappeared Sunday.

The search was suspended Sunday night because darkness and the swiftness of the current posed a danger to searchers.

The Tangipahoa River is currently 3 feet above its normal level but has already dropped more than a foot since Tropical Storm Cindy came ashore last week.

Multiple agencies are here, assisting with the search. But at this point, officials consider it a recovery operation.

Searchers have narrowed the river into grids and hopefully allowing the search to come to a quicker resolution.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.