Your guide to Fourth of July celebrations around New Orleans

If you’re mapping out plans for your Fourth of July holiday weekend, most parishes throughout the New Orleans metro area have a big celebration to help light up your night. We gathered this list of events you can enjoy around the area.

SPARKS IN THE PARK - Friday, June 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Bogue Falaya Park

Enjoy patriotic music and a fireworks celebration. Traditional concessions will be available for purchase. Plus, kids can enjoy free face painting. Fireworks begin at dusk, approximately 8:45 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND CONCERT AT WESTWEGO FARMER'S MARKET - Friday, June 30 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Westwego Farmers & Fisheries Market

Local act Brad Sapia is scheduled to perform.

LIGHT UP THE LAKE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION - Saturday, July 1 at 4 p.m. - Mandeville Lakefront between Coffee and Carroll Streets

Celebrate Independence Day along the Mandeville Lakefront on Saturday, July 1. Patriotic celebration kicks off the event at 4 p.m. followed by live music featuring Supercharger and Peace of Cake. Food and drinks are available for purchase starting at 3 p.m. Festive fireworks over Lake Ponchartrain close out the evening. The City will lift eating and drinking restrictions starting at 10 a.m. to allow families to have picnics all day. Picnics will also be allowed on Tuesday, July 4.

Uncle Sam Jam - Monday, July 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. - Lafreniere Park

Festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Lafreniere Park’s Al Copeland Concert and Meadow Stage. R&B Doo-wop quartet The Drifters, featuring with Rick Sheppard, headline the music lineup. Other performances include Louisiana Americana band Christian Serpas and Ghost Town, Lafayette native Ray Boudreaux, Metairie-based Top 40 cover band Mixed Nuts and Marc Broussard. A fireworks display ends the night with a bang around 9 p.m.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH'S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION ALONG THE RIVER - Monday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - West Bank & East Bank in St. John Parish

Families in St. John Parish can enjoy this annual firework show, featuring a salute to veterans. Hop over to East Bank location at St. Peter Catholic Church Grounds in Reserve, La. and or the West Bank location St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edgard, La.

ST. CHARLES PARISH INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION - Monday, July 3 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. - West Bank Bridge Park

The Bucktown All-Starts will help St. Charles Parish kick off its Independence Day festivities on Monday, July 3. An opening flag-raising ceremony will precede the performance at 6:15 p.m. The performance kicks off at 6:25 p.m., followed by a fireworks extravaganza at 9 p.m. Other activities will include a miniature golf course and balloon-twisting clowns for kids to enjoy. Local non-profit organizations will sell food and drink items. Guests are encouraged to bring their own ice chests and folding chairs. No alcohol will be sold, but residents may bring their own alcohol. No glass bottles allowed.

HAPPY 3RD OF JULY - Monday, July 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - New Orleans City Park

Bring your chairs and blankets to New Orleans City Park for the annual Happy 3rd of July event. The park will offer concessions for sale starting at 5 p.m., or guests can bring their own. A performance from the Marine Corps Band New Orleans begins around 7 p.m. on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn. Fireworks from the Peristyle start at 9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

MANDE INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE - Tuesday, July 4 at 2 p.m. - Mandeville Lakefront

The North Shore’s first marching group, the Mande Milkshakers, kicks off its inaugural Mande Independence Day Parade along the Mandeville Lakefront on Tuesday, July 4. Spectators are encouraged to line up along the bike path to catch the patriotic-themed parade starting at 2 p.m. This year’s theme “Red, White, and Mande Blue” highlights Mandeville pride and American patriotism. Festivities will also honor local veterans and Mandeville police and fire departments.

MADISONVILLE'S OLD FASHIONED 4TH OF JULY - Tuesday, July 4 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Madisonville Riverfront

Enjoy family fun at this Fourth of July event starting along Riverfront in Mandeville. Events include a parade, beauty pageant, fun run, kids games, contests. Fireworks start at 8:30 p.m. at the ballpark.

ST. BERNARD SALUTES AMERICA CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS DISPLAY - Tuesday, July 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Grounds

Entertainment for the event includes live music by Jason Dorcey, Cypress Pop Trio and Karma. Local vendors will offer food, drinks and more. There will also be fun for all ages with Face Painting, a Trackless Train, a Magic Show, a Juggling Act. A fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m.

GO 4TH ON THE RIVER - Tuesday, July 4 at 6 p.m. - New Orleans Riverfront

The free annual fireworks show lights up the sky over the Mississippi River. The Port of New Orleans will bring out the General Roy S. Kelley fireboat again this year with its famed water show with plumes of red, white, and blue fountains beginning at 6 p.m. and leading up to the 9 p.m. fireworks show.

NEW ORLEANS BABY CAKES INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION - Tuesday, July 4 at 6 p.m. - Shrine on Airline

Celebrate the nation’s birthday with America’s pastime. The New Orleans Baby Cakes take on the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday, July 4 at the Shrine on Airline. Then, the night ends with a bang. Enjoy the biggest postgame fireworks show of the year. Tickets start at $5.

