I-10 Road rage suspect arrested

New Orleans Police arrested a man they say shot twice into a victim's vehicle during a road rage incident on I-10 Eastbound.

It happened June 23 shortly after 2 p.m. in New Orleans East.

Police arrested 63-year-old Roger Thorpe today.

Officers say the victim told them he and Thorpe shouted at one another after the victim cut off Thorpe on the interstate. Police say Thorpe fired two shots into the victim's vehicle.

An NOPD press release says, "when Thorpe exited I-10 at Read Boulevard, the victim followed Thorpe's vehicle in an effort to get his license plate number. The victim stopped his car behind Thorpe's vehicle and Thorpe exited his vehicle with a handgun and approached the victim's car. Thorpe then threatened the victim and told him to drop his phone. He then grabbed the phone and fled scene."

Thorpe has been booked with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

