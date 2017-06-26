Sheriff's office seeks man allegedly connected to fatal stabbing

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says "Veto" is a person of interest in a fatal stabbing. (Source: STPSO)

St. Tammany Parish detectives are searching for a person of interest in Sunday night’s fatal stabbing of Javier Ortiz Flores, 20, which happened at a trailer park in the Abita Springs area.

Authorities are searching for a man known as “Veto.” They say he is Honduran, in his mid to late 50’s, approximately 5’6” tall, medium build, has a dark complexion, shoulder length salt/pepper hair, and a mustache.

Investigators believe he is in the Covington-Abita Springs area. “Veto” does not have a vehicle, and will more than likely be walking or on a bicycle.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of “Veto” is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

