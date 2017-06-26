Superdome to be showered in purple and gold for LSU - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Superdome to be showered in purple and gold for LSU

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will glow purple and gold LSU Baseball Team as they compete for their seventh national title against Florida Monday night in the 2017 College World Series.

The will be lit up through the final CWS game in support of LSU.

The press release from SMG ended with,"Go Tigers!"

