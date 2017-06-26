Saints place DT Nick Fairley on reserve

New Orleans police are on the lookout for as many as four suspects involved in an attack, Saturday night, on two tourists in town for a church convention.more>>
New Orleans police are on the lookout for as many as four suspects involved in an attack, Saturday night, on two tourists in town for a church convention.more>>
After a week of high-water concerns following Tropical Storm Cindy, the waterways in Southeast Louisiana are swollen, so much so that some parishes closed recreational activities on the water over the weekend.more>>
After a week of high-water concerns following Tropical Storm Cindy, the waterways in Southeast Louisiana are swollen, so much so that some parishes closed recreational activities on the water over the weekend.more>>
New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the club has placed defensive tackle Nick Fairley on the team’s reserve/non-football illness list.more>>
New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the club has placed defensive tackle Nick Fairley on the team’s reserve/non-football illness list.more>>
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will glow purple and gold LSU Baseball Team as they compete for their seventh national title against Florida Monday night in the 2017 College World Series.more>>
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will glow purple and gold LSU Baseball Team as they compete for their seventh national title against Florida Monday night in the 2017 College World Series.more>>
St. Tammany Parish detectives are searching for a person of interest in Sunday night’s fatal stabbing of Javier Ortiz Flores, 20, which happened at a trailer park in the Abita Springs area.more>>
St. Tammany Parish detectives are searching for a person of interest in Sunday night’s fatal stabbing of Javier Ortiz Flores, 20, which happened at a trailer park in the Abita Springs area.more>>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.more>>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.more>>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.more>>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.more>>
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.more>>
So far, five Republican senators are expressing opposition to the Senate GOP plan that would scuttle much of former President Barack Obama's health law, as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.more>>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.more>>
Many of the 359 passengers on board the flight say they were afraid the plane would crash.more>>
Many of the 359 passengers on board the flight say they were afraid the plane would crash.more>>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.more>>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
A civil rights historical marker in Mississippi has been vandalized.more>>
A civil rights historical marker in Mississippi has been vandalized.more>>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.more>>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.more>>