Juan's World: Fairley's Out for the Season

Welcome in to Juan's World where the word 'condition' takes on a whole new meaning today. We we're reminded once again that every time the Saints seemingly take one step forward, it won't be long before they're falling two steps back.

Nick Fairley's heart condition will keep him out for the 2017-18 season. It's a blow that, up until a couple of months ago, the Saints didn't anticipate having to deal with. After-all, this 'condition' is something that Fairley has been dealing with ever since he came into the league back in 2011. At the combine, medical staff discovered his enlarged heart and dismissed it as being 'not so uncommon' for athletes.

He's played six seasons with this 'condition', including his best season as a pro, with the Saints, last season.

But, a seventh is in doubt. Not just in New Orleans but anywhere in the NFL. We don't know if his 'condition' has worsened, but we do know that it hasn't gotten better. The Saints deciding in June to sit him for the entire upcoming season tells us that.

Ever since the Saints signed him to a four year, 28-million dollar contract in March, Fairley has been a no-show at the off-season workouts. No reason given but his absence was certainly noticeable and thus, questioned from the start.

Eventually, his declining health was a topic of conversation and all of a sudden, Nick Fairley playing football 'this' season was less important than him being able to live a normal life again.

Which is where things stand right now. Opinions after opinions after opinions are what Fairley's seeking these days. Assurances that he can play the game he loves again without regret and more importantly, without consequences.

Meanwhile, the Saints have to figure out what's next. Not for Fairley, but for themselves. Fairley's absence leaves a huge hole to fill.

No doubt that Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis are already out in front of this. But, even they have to be thinking....'can we just catch one break?"

Sadly, no. Such is life being a Saints

Juan's World, Juan's World...Excellent!!!

