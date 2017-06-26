Juan's World: Fairley's Out for the Season

LIVE COVERAGE: LSU v. Floridamore>>
The Saints announced Monday what had been feared for weeks; Nick Fairley will not play in 2017 due to his heart.
LSU and Florida will meet again Monday night, but this time it will be in Omaha, not Gainesville, and this time there will be a lot more on the line for the Tigers and Gators.
Welcome in to Juan's World where the word 'condition' takes on a whole new meaning today. We we're reminded once again that every time the Saints seemingly take one step forward, it won't be long before they're falling two steps back. Nick Fairley's heart condition will keep him out for the 2017-18 season. It's a blow that, up until a couple of months ago, the Saints didn't anticipate having to deal with. After-all, this 'condition' is something that Fairley has been dealing with eve...
New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the club has placed defensive tackle Nick Fairley on the team's reserve/non-football illness list.
