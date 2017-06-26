Assumption Parish man arrested for burglary - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Assumption Parish man arrested for burglary

Written by: Kiara Butler, News Content Specialist
Kentrell Sanders, 36 (Source: Assumption Parish) Kentrell Sanders, 36 (Source: Assumption Parish)
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

The Assumption Parish Sheriff office announces the arrest of Plattenville man Kentrell Sanders, 36.

Authorities believe Sanders burglarized a vehicle on April 22th.

The victim reported a firearm was taken from their car.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Sander's home.

During the raid officers found firearms and marijuana.

Sanders faces charges of Simple Burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana.

