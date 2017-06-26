Fairley latest Saints defensive lineman ruled out for upcoming season in summer months

The Saints announced Monday what had been feared for weeks; Nick Fairley will not play in 2017 due to his heart. He was placed on the Injured Reserve/Non-Football Illness List, meaning his season is over before it starts.Fairley becomes the sixth Saints defensive lineman or pass rusher to be put on the shelf before the season even begins:

2017 Nick Fairley, Defensive Tackle Heart 2016 Hau'Oli Kikaha, Defensive End Knee 2015 Anthony Spencer, Outside Linebacker Undisclosed 2013 Victor Butler, Outside Linebacker Knee 2013 Kenyon Coleman, Defensive Tackle Pectoral 2013 Will Smith, Defensive End Knee

Also notable is the release of DE Junior Galette in July of 2015 after a string of off-field incidents.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.