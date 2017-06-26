Police make arrest in violent French Quarter attack

New Orleans police arrest one of four individuals wanted for a violent attack in the French Quarter. Dejuan Paul, 21, turned himself in to police Monday afternoon.

Police say that Paul was one of the four responsible for Saturday's violent attack that left two tourists injured. The attack occurred around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Bienville Street.

Surveillance footage captured video of the attack which showed two two tourists being attacked from behind before having their property stolen. The four suspects then fled the scene. Both victims were taken to a local hospital where one remains in critical condition. The other victim was listed in stable condition. Police have identified Paul as the suspect who attacked the tourist who is listed in critical condition. Video shows Paul approaching the victim from behind before punching him in the head, knocking the victim unconscious.

The investigation into the attack continues. If you have any additional information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

