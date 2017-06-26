Man sought in armed robbery

Armed robbery suspect as seen on surveillance (Source: NOPD)

Investigators say a man waved a knife as held up the cashier at a Walgreens on Elysian Fields June 24.

The NOPD wants help from the public identifying the man seen in surveillance images from the business.

Police say the man confronted the cashier with the knife and demanded money from the register. He ran away on foot toward Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

Anyone with information can contact any Third District detective at 658-6030 or call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.