Man sought in armed robbery

Representatives would use the funding to pay for an off-duty police officer or private security guard at public meetings with constituents.more>>
Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to Louisiana’s two U.S. senators stating that the senate’s health care bill would be harmful to the state.more>>
Investigators say a man waved a knife as held up the cashier at a Walgreens on Elysian Fields June 24.
The NOPD wants help from the public identifying the man seen in surveillance images from the business.more>>
The Saints announced Monday what had been feared for weeks; Nick Fairley will not play in 2017 due to his heart.more>>
New Orleans police arrest one of four individuals wanted for a violent attack in the French Quarter.more>>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.more>>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.more>>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?more>>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.more>>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.more>>
Florence Police are on the scene of a fatal accident at the intersection of Irvine Ave. and Seminary St. near the UNA campus.more>>
Two men were beaten and robbed Saturday night by a group of males, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
Baxley police are still looking for a couple who beat a restaurant owner and her 15-year-old daughter.more>>
