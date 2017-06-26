House members ask for money to hire security after Rep. Scalise shooting

The shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise prompts some members of congress to ask for more money to hire private security.

According to our partners at Nola.com-The Times Picayune, a House panel has approved an immediate $10 million for the rest of fiscal 2017. The fiscal year ends September 30.

Representatives would use the funding to pay for an off-duty police officer or private security guard at public meetings with constituents. The funding would also add $7.5 million for Capitol Police to bulk up threat assessment and security measures in Washington.

The measure is subject to full House and Senate approval and a signature from President Trump.

Rep. Scalise was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia. Doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center say he continues to make "good progress" in his recovery. They moved him out of intensive care unit last week.

Law enforcement responding to the incident shot the gunman to death.

