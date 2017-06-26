Nicondra: Finally, a break from the rain

An actual cold front pushed into the area over the weekend. It doesn't show up much with temperatures, but drier dew points are making it more difficult for showers to develop and allowing for some relatively cool overnight lows. Monday morning saw several mid to upper 60's on the North Shore. We won't be completely dry, but showers will be more spotty and most likely close to the coast through Tuesday.

By Wednesday a return flow begins out of the Gulf of Mexico allowing more moisture back into the region. A more typical summer pattern sets in through the end of the week with heat, humidity and spotty storms each day.

The tropics are quiet now and development is not expected through the weekend.

-Nicondra Norwood

