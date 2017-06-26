EPA inspection flames up concerns over plant's 'likely carcinogen' emission

LSU came up short against Florida in the opening game of their best-of-three championship series but the Tigers are confident they can bounce back, just as they did a week ago when Oregon State beat them.more>>
The NOPD says the main aggressor in a brutal attack of two tourists turned himself in Monday. Police say they've also identified three other suspects in the case and it's just a matter of time before they're caught.more>>
NOPD Officers arrest a man they say robbed and carjacked a man at knife point. According to a police report, it happened on Bennett & Rankin Street, June 20, 2017, just after 11:00 p.m.more>>
Brady Singer was too much for LSU in Florida's 4-3 win to open the championship series.more>>
An inspection into the Denka manufacturing plant said most of the violation stem from leaking pipes or pipes being uncapped, and even suggested 'the possible concentrations of chloroprene to which workers could be exposed might be hazardous'.more>>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.more>>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.more>>
Surveillance video taken from the scene shows a group of men sneaking up behind the pair of tourists from Massachusetts and hitting them in the head in the 200 block of Bienville Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday night.more>>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.more>>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.more>>
