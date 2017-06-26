LSU can't overcome Brady Singer, falls to Florida in Game 1 of CWS

Brady Singer was too much for LSU in Florida's 4-3 win to open the CWS Championship Series.

He was in a zone from the start en route to a 12 strikeout performance. That set a new career-high for Singer and tied a CWS record in TD Ameritrade Park.

LSU starter, Russell Reynolds, was solid for the first few frames. He didn't allow a run and struck out two through three innings of work. The fourth was a lot tougher. He allowed three straight walks before being pulled for Nick Bush. Gator left fielder Austin Langworthy put the first run on the board with a sacrifice fly. Then Jonathan India powered a ground-rule double into center field to plate two more and make it 3-0 Florida.

LSU responded in the bottom of the sixth inning. Antoine Duplantis sent just his second home run of the season into the bullpen behind right field to make it 3-1. Later in the same inning, Beau Jordan picked up where he left off on Saturday with an RBI single to make it a one run game.

Meanwhile, Bush was solid in relief for LSU. He kept the Gators quiet until the seventh inning when Mike Rivera gave Florida some breathing room again with an RBI single.

The loss means LSU is, once again, playing for their lives next time out. Jared Poche will take the mound for the Tigers in Tuesday night's game two.

