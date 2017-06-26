NOPD arrest a man wanted in a Algiers carjacking

NOPD Officers arrest a man they say robbed and carjacked a man at knife point.

According to a police report, it happened on Bennett & Rankin Street, June 20, 2017, just after 11:00 p.m.

Police say Griffin approached the victim’s vehicle and used a knife to force his way inside.

He then allegedly demanded the victim's personal property.Police say the victim was able to get out of the vehicle when Griffin drove off in the victim's car.

He turned himself in four days later. Police booked him with armed robbery and carjacking.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.