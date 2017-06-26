NOPD arrest a man wanted in a Algiers carjacking

LSU came up short against Florida in the opening game of their best-of-three championship series but the Tigers are confident they can bounce back, just as they did a week ago when Oregon State beat them.more>>
The NOPD says the main aggressor in a brutal attack of two tourists turned himself in Monday. Police say they've also identified three other suspects in the case and it's just a matter of time before they're caught.more>>
NOPD Officers arrest a man they say robbed and carjacked a man at knife point. According to a police report, it happened on Bennett & Rankin Street, June 20, 2017, just after 11:00 p.m.more>>
Brady Singer was too much for LSU in Florida's 4-3 win to open the championship series.more>>
An inspection into the Denka manufacturing plant said most of the violation stem from leaking pipes or pipes being uncapped, and even suggested 'the possible concentrations of chloroprene to which workers could be exposed might be hazardous'.more>>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.more>>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.more>>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.more>>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.more>>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.more>>
Colbert County coroner Carlton Utley is dead following an accident in Florence at the intersection of Irvine Avenue and Seminary Street on Monday afternoon.more>>
A customer's act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald's sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.more>>
