NOPD says main aggressor in brutal French Quarter attack turned himself in

The NOPD says the main aggressor in a brutal attack of two tourists turned himself in Monday. Police say they've also identified three other suspects in the case and it's just a matter of time before they're caught.

Surveillance video shows the attack. It happened in a busy part of the French Quarter around 9:00 p.m. Saturday. Two unsuspecting tourists from Boston were hit from behind and robbed. Police say Dejuan Paul inflicted a blow so severe to one of the victims that he was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

Paul turned himself in and is now facing a second degree robbery charge.

"We told you we were coming for you, we told you we would have an arrest, we know who the three others are and it is just a matter of time before we put this case together in its entirety and we have all of you under arrest so, if I were you I would follow my friend's lead and you should turn yourselves in as well because it's only a matter of time before all of you are under arrest and you do not want us to come get you," said NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison.

New Orleans businessman Sidney Torres says there needs to be more proactive and aggressive patrols. He says that was done when he created the French Quarter Task Force two years ago and resulted in a 45% drop in crime.

"When we started the task force we were doing sweeps once a week where we would go through the French Quarter we worked with the sheriff, the SPCA and we would do sweeps and we would pick up 25 to 30 individuals that had warrants out and we would arrest and it sent a strong message that if you come down to the French Quarter and you think you're going to do these kinds of things, you're going to go to jail," said Torres.

If convicted, Paul could be facing anywhere from three to 40 years behind bars. The NOPD says they believe the Bienville Street robbery was an isolated incident.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.