LSU confident they can bounce back against Florida

LSU came up short against Florida in the opening game of their best-of-three championship series but the Tigers are confident they can bounce back, just as they did a week ago when Oregon State beat them.

Junior right fielder Greg Deichmann went 2-for-4, including an 8th inning leadoff-double that put him in position to cut the lead to one. Heading into Tuesday, the New Orleanian has plenty of belief. "That's the game of baseball, you always have tomorrow to come out and play fortunately, especially at this level," said Deichmann. "It's a tough loss tonight but it doesn't feel like a loss for the season. We've played with our backs against the wall this whole tournament so we're comfortable in this position. We have a lot of confidence in Poche, still have Hess available. Newman I'm sure can come back and if we're fortunate enough to win tomorrow. We've got Lange to go. We have all the confidence in the world. This series isn't over by a long shot."

Game two is set for 7 p.m., Tuesday, in Omaha. If necessary, game three at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.