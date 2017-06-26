LSU frustrated by Florida ace Brady Singer

Russell Westbrook moved past Oscar Robertson and kept right on going to the top of the NBA.more>>
Russell Westbrook moved past Oscar Robertson and kept right on going to the top of the NBA.more>>
As LSU trotted out rarely-used senior pitcher Russell Reynolds for their CWS Championship Series opener, Florida sent ace Brady Singer to the mound and the contrast paid off.more>>
As LSU trotted out rarely-used senior pitcher Russell Reynolds for their CWS Championship Series opener, Florida sent ace Brady Singer to the mound and the contrast paid off.more>>
LSU came up short against Florida in the opening game of their best-of-three championship series but the Tigers are confident they can bounce back, just as they did a week ago when Oregon State beat them.more>>
LSU came up short against Florida in the opening game of their best-of-three championship series but the Tigers are confident they can bounce back, just as they did a week ago when Oregon State beat them.more>>
It's game one of the College World Series and the Tigers are looking to win their seventh national championship.more>>
It's game one of the College World Series and the Tigers are looking to win their seventh national championship.more>>
Brady Singer was too much for LSU in Florida's 4-3 win to open the championship series.more>>
Brady Singer was too much for LSU in Florida's 4-3 win to open the championship series.more>>