One person shot Monday night in Jefferson

A 17-year-old juvenile was shot Monday night in Jefferson.

According to initial Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department reports.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 3000 block of Burns Street in Jefferson.

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old Bridge City juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for a wound that is not believed to be life-threatening.

No further information is currently available.

