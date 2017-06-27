One person shot Monday night in Jefferson

According to initial Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department reports the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Mondaymore>>
According to initial Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department reports the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Mondaymore>>
LSU came up short against Florida in the opening game of their best-of-three championship series but the Tigers are confident they can bounce back, just as they did a week ago when Oregon State beat them.more>>
LSU came up short against Florida in the opening game of their best-of-three championship series but the Tigers are confident they can bounce back, just as they did a week ago when Oregon State beat them.more>>
The NOPD says the main aggressor in a brutal attack of two tourists turned himself in Monday. Police say they've also identified three other suspects in the case and it's just a matter of time before they're caught.more>>
The NOPD says the main aggressor in a brutal attack of two tourists turned himself in Monday. Police say they've also identified three other suspects in the case and it's just a matter of time before they're caught.more>>
NOPD Officers arrest a man they say robbed and carjacked a man at knife point. According to a police report, it happened on Bennett & Rankin Street, June 20, 2017, just after 11:00 p.m.more>>
NOPD Officers arrest a man they say robbed and carjacked a man at knife point. According to a police report, it happened on Bennett & Rankin Street, June 20, 2017, just after 11:00 p.m.more>>
Brady Singer was too much for LSU in Florida's 4-3 win to open the championship series.more>>
Brady Singer was too much for LSU in Florida's 4-3 win to open the championship series.more>>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.more>>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?more>>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?more>>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.more>>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.more>>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.more>>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.more>>