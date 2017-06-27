Accused French Quarter attacker set to appear in court

The suspect arrested in a violent French Quarter attack on two tourists will appear in criminal court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

Dejuan Paul, 21, who turned himself in Monday afternoon, will appear in Orleans Parish Criminal Court at 10 a.m.

Paul is accused of being one of the four suspects responsible for a violent attack that left two tourists injured in the French Quarter Saturday night.

The attack occurred around 9 p.m. in the 200 block of Bienville Street.

Surveillance footage captured video of the attack which showed two tourists being attacked from behind before having their property stolen.

The four suspects then fled the scene. Both victims were taken to a local hospital where one remains in critical condition.

The other victim was listed in stable condition.

Police have identified Paul as the suspect who attacked the victim listed in critical condition.

The surveillance video shows Paul approaching the victim from behind before punching him in the head, knocking the victim unconscious.

The investigation into the attack continues.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

