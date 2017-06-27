Your Weather Authority: Mostly dry Tuesday

An attack very similar in nature to the Saturday night French Quarter assault on two tourists happened just hours before on St. Charles Avenue.more>>
An attack very similar in nature to the Saturday night French Quarter assault on two tourists happened just hours before on St. Charles Avenue.more>>
Wednesday, it all changes as return flow and moisture return from the south and southwest bringing higher rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.more>>
Dejuan Paul, 21, who turned himself in Monday afternoon, will appear in Orleans Parish Criminal Court at 10 a.m.more>>
According to initial Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department reports the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Mondaymore>>
LSU came up short against Florida in the opening game of their best-of-three championship series but the Tigers are confident they can bounce back, just as they did a week ago when Oregon State beat them.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.more>>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.more>>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?more>>
The cost of responding to drug overdoses continues to skyrocket in Middletown. Council members are trying to explore new ways relieve their financial burden, like not responding to some overdose calls.more>>
Justin McMillian was on his morning jog near Paige Bayou Road in Vancleave when things took a sudden, violent turn. Officials say three pit bulls broke out of the fence where they were being kept and attacked him.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
The video shows the car swerving from one side of the road to the other, even passing oncoming traffic in the grass on the left and hitting a guard rail, before going airborne and landing in a wooded area.more>>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.more>>
A juvenile has been charged with reckless murder and second-degree assault in connection with a shooting that left a child dead and a teenager injured Monday afternoon, Montgomery police confirmed late Monday night.more>>