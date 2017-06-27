Your Weather Authority: Mostly dry Tuesday

Expect another mostly dry day as the front that moved through allows dry air to remain today.

Wednesday, it all changes as return flow and moisture return from the south and southwest bringing higher rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, a more typical summer pattern sets in through the end of the week with heat, humidity and spotty storms each day.

The tropics are quiet now and development is not expected through the weekend.

