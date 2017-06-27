Man assaulted, robbed on St. Charles Avenue

An attack very similar in nature to the Saturday night French Quarter assault on two tourists happened just hours before on St. Charles Avenue.

Surveillance cameras caught another assault where another man was hit from behind in the 100 block of St. Charles Avenue.

The assault began on the sidewalk but ended in the street.

New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison said investigators don't know right now if the two attacks are related.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.