Body believed to be missing 9-year-old girl recovered down river

Authorities believe they have found the body of a 9-year-old girl who went missing Sunday afternoon while swimming with a friend in the Tangipahoa River.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the body of who is believed to be that of 9-year-old Gabrielle McCoy was recovered approximately two miles south of the Highway 40 bridge near Serenity Sands Camp Ground, where she was last reported to have been seen.

Gabrielle disappeared Sunday afternoon after she was swept away by rushing waters on the Tangipahoa River.

Nearly 100 searchers from 15 agencies combed the area since Sunday afternoon looking for Gabrielle.

Agencies and departments involved in the search include the following:

Tangipahoa Parish Government, GOHSEP, the Loranger, Amite, Independence, Ponchatoula, Manchac, Hammond Fire Departments, Louisiana Search and Rescue (LASAR), St. Tammany Parish, Livingston Parish, St. John Parish, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Offices, Dive and Rescue Educators, East Side Fire Department and Dive Team, Gonzales Fire Department and Dive Team, Wildlife and Fisheries, TPG- Fire Administration, the United States Coast Guard, Red Cross , the Hammond PD, Independence PD, TPOHSEM(Tangipahoa Parish Office Homeland Security Emergency Management) and last but never least the men and women from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. We would also like to acknowledge all Vendors that donated food and ice and the Property Owner and Acadian Ambulance Services.

The body was taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Corner’s office for positive identification.

