Body believed to be missing 9-year-old girl recovered down river

Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.more>>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.more>>
A mother gave birth to a baby on a flight that was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport on Saturday.more>>
A mother gave birth to a baby on a flight that was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport on Saturday.more>>
Dejuan Paul, 21, who turned himself in Monday afternoon, will appear in Orleans Parish Criminal Court at 10 a.m.more>>
Dejuan Paul, 21, who turned himself in Monday afternoon, will appear in Orleans Parish Criminal Court Tuesday morning.more>>
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the body of who is believed to be that of 9-year-old Gabrielle McCoy was recovered approximately two miles south of the Highway 40 bridge near Serenity Sands Camp Ground.more>>
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the body of who is believed to be that of 9-year-old Gabrielle McCoy was recovered approximately two miles south of the Highway 40 bridge near Serenity Sands Camp Ground.more>>
An attack very similar in nature to the Saturday night French Quarter assault on two tourists happened just hours before on St. Charles Avenue.more>>
An attack very similar in nature to the Saturday night French Quarter assault on two tourists happened just hours before on St. Charles Avenue.more>>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.more>>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.more>>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.more>>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.more>>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.more>>
A bear attacked the man and his friend while they were bicycling on an Alaskan highway.more>>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?more>>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?more>>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.more>>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.more>>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.more>>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.more>>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.more>>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.more>>