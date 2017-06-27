BORN TO FLY: Woman gives birth on plane that lands in New Orleans

Penton holds her newborn at the hospital a few days after she gave birth on a plane. (FOX 8)

A mother gave birth to her baby on a Spirit Airlines trip that was diverted to New Orleans. (Source: Kaley O'Kelley | Twitter)

A mother gave birth to a baby on a flight that was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport on Saturday.

Prior to arriving at the airport in Kenner, LA, Christina Penton, gave birth on the plane.

The mother and baby are still in a New Orleans area hospital at Ochsner Medical Center.

Penton and her new son, Christoph Carsten Lezcano, were on a Spirit Airlines flight headed to Dallas during the birth. The company said presented gifts to the new family member.

Medical emergencies are not uncommon during flights. They happen every day, according to a spokesman with Spirit Airlines. He said he gets calls all the time.

“On Saturday night, I got one that was much different. A flight from Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas was diverted because a pregnant woman on board was having contractions,” he said.

Penton, who gave birth to her other two children on the ground, had her baby Saturday night in the air.

In a stroke of luck, a pediatrician and nurse were on board the plane to help with the delivery and keep the mother’s vitals in check.

“They were very sweet considering the circumstances,” Penton said.

Spirit Airlines also thanked their employees who were on the plane.

“No flight attendant comes to work expecting to deliver a baby,” he said.

Penton said she is feeling much better Tuesday. The family was headed to Phoenix, AZ.

“I wasn’t concerned about anything. I wasn’t expecting any complications,” Penton said. Contractions started coming every few minutes about 15 minutes into the flight.

The birth went quickly, the mother said.

“He did want he wanted. We were just all along for the ride.”

Her daughter and son who were traveling with her were “freaking out a little.”

Penton was sitting in first class because the seats were bigger.

“(My daughter) got a first class ticket to a good show. She saw everything,” Penton joked.

