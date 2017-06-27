Mother talks about giving birth on flight diverted to New Orleans

A mother gave birth to her baby on a Spirit Airlines trip that was diverted to New Orleans. (Source: Kaley O'Kelley | Twitter)

A mother gave birth to a baby on a flight that was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport on Saturday.

Prior to arriving at the airport, the mother gave birth on the plane.

The mother and baby are still in a New Orleans area hospital but are expected to address the media at 10 a.m.

The woman and child were on a Spirit Airlines flight during the birth. The company said it will presenting gifts to the new family.

