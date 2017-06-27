Second arrest made in violent French Quarter attack on two tourists

Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.more>>
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the body of who is believed to be that of 9-year-old Gabrielle McCoy was recovered approximately two miles south of the Highway 40 bridge near Serenity Sands Camp Ground.more>>
Dejuan Paul, 21, who turned himself in Monday afternoon, will appear in Orleans Parish Criminal Court at 10 a.m.more>>
A mother gave birth to a baby on a flight that was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport on Saturday.more>>
An attack very similar in nature to the Saturday night French Quarter assault on two tourists happened just hours before on St. Charles Avenue.more>>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.more>>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
Actor Charlie Sheen told ESPN that he's auctioning off Babe Ruth's 1927 World Series ring. Also being sold is the original document that traded the legendary slugger from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.more>>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.more>>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.more>>
Deputy Stephanie Masouka was responding to an accident on I-85 northbound in LaGrange. She parked her car in the southbound lane and walked over to help with the scene of an accident, soon after, a tractor trailer came barreling towards her.more>>
