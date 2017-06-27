Second arrest made in violent French Quarter attack on two tourists

A second person has been arrested in connection with a violent Saturday night attack on two tourists in the French Quarter, according to sources.

Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.

Simmons is the second person arrested in the assault and robbery of two Massachusetts men which left one man with a serious brain injury, according to court documents.

The main aggressor in a brutal attack, Dejuan Paul, 19, turned himself in Monday.

Surveillance video shows the attack. It happened in the 200 block of Bienville Street in a busy part of the French Quarter around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Two unsuspecting tourists from Boston were hit from behind and robbed. Police say Paul struck the blow that sent one of the victims to the hospital in critical condition.

Paul is also facing a second-degree robbery charge.

