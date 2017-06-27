Second arrest made, two more suspects identified in French Quarter beating

Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.more>>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.more>>
Wednesday and Thursday will see higher than normal rain chances.more>>
Wednesday and Thursday will see higher than normal rain chances.more>>
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the body of who is believed to be that of 9-year-old Gabrielle McCoy was recovered approximately two miles south of the Highway 40 bridge near Serenity Sands Camp Ground.more>>
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, the body of who is believed to be that of 9-year-old Gabrielle McCoy was recovered approximately two miles south of the Highway 40 bridge near Serenity Sands Camp Ground.more>>
Dejuan Paul, 21, who turned himself in Monday afternoon, will appear in Orleans Parish Criminal Court at 10 a.m.more>>
Dejuan Paul, 21, who turned himself in Monday afternoon, will appear in Orleans Parish Criminal Court Tuesday morning.more>>
A mother gave birth to a baby on a flight that was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport on Saturday.more>>
A mother gave birth to a baby on a flight that was diverted to New Orleans Louis Armstrong Airport on Saturday.more>>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.more>>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.more>>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.more>>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.more>>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.more>>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said that a couple has been arrested after making their 14-year-old adoptive son live in a un-insulated shack in January.more>>
The Bell County Sheriff’s Office said that a couple has been arrested after making their 14-year-old adoptive son live in a un-insulated shack in January.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.more>>
The son of a former Atlanta Braves infielder and current Chicago Cubs scout has hit a "massive ball of complications" before a scheduled Tuesday morning surgery.more>>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.more>>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.more>>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.more>>
His boss wasn't sure what to think when he caught a 40 pound fish, but Holt Horrell considered it a trophy.more>>