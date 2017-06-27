Second arrest made, two more suspects identified in French Quarter beating

A second person has been arrested in connection with a violent Saturday night attack on two tourists in the French Quarter.

Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The NOPD has also obtained warrants for the two remaining suspects in this incident, identified as Nicholas Polgowski, 18, and Rashaad Piper, 20.

Simmons is the second person arrested in the assault and robbery of two Massachusetts men which left one man with a serious brain injury, according to court documents.

In court, Simmons told the judge he would need a public defender.

The main aggressor in a brutal attack, Dejuan Paul, 19, turned himself in Monday.

Surveillance video shows the attack. It happened in the 200 block of Bienville Street in a busy part of the French Quarter around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Two unsuspecting tourists from Boston were hit from behind and robbed. Police say Paul struck the blow that sent one of the victims to the hospital in critical condition.

Paul is also facing a second-degree robbery charge.

Two additional suspects remain at large.

Harrison does not believe this incident is tied to any other incidents in the downtown area.

The two suspects are being held without bond.

