LSU fans confident in the 'Rembrandt of the Rubber'

A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.more>>
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.more>>
LIVE COVERAGE: LSU v. Floridamore>>
LIVE COVERAGE: LSU v. Floridamore>>
Our top-20 countdown with the youngest player on our list. At 21 years old, Marshon Lattimore was college football's top-rated cornerback and when he unexpectedly slipped to the Saints at #11 in the draft, he was too good for the black and gold to pass upmore>>
Our top-20 countdown with the youngest player on our list. At 21 years old, Marshon Lattimore was college football's top-rated cornerback and when he unexpectedly slipped to the Saints at #11 in the draft, he was too good for the black and gold to pass upmore>>
A Phoenix woman got free flights for her family on Spirit Airlines for the next 21 years, but it took some pushing to get that kind of gift. Cristina Penton had a baby on a flight Saturday night.more>>
A Phoenix woman got free flights for her family on Spirit Airlines for the next 21 years, but it took some pushing to get that kind of gift. Cristina Penton had a baby on a flight Saturday night.more>>
LSU fans aren’t worried about the team’s chances in Omaha, even after a tough loss in Game 1 of the College World Series finals.more>>
LSU fans aren’t worried about the team’s chances in Omaha, even after a tough loss in Game 1 of the College World Series finals.more>>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.more>>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
What started as an animal hoarding call ended in the arrest of two people accused of keeping children locked in rooms.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.more>>
Emergency crews were called to the Speedway in the 2100 block of Duncan Street just before 6 p.m. Monday.more>>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.more>>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.more>>
A driver has died following a crash and explosion at the Harrisburg Road overpass Tuesday, according to Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.more>>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.more>>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.more>>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.more>>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard.more>>