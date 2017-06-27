LSU fans confident in the 'Rembrandt of the Rubber'

LSU fans aren’t worried about the team’s chances in Omaha, even after a tough loss in Game 1 of the College World Series finals. In fact, some fans think the team saved their best stuff for last.

“We saved our pitchers, so Poche comes in and then Lange, and we're starting to get a little production from the first part of the batting order and it looks to me like we're gonna do fine,” said Val Vogel, an LSU fan.

Fans think the team and the vast sea of purple packing TD Ameritrade Park can make a difference, even down one game.

“That was incredible, I think the ESPN announcers were overwhelmed by that, so it's a great thing for the state, it's a great thing for the college, and hopefully Paul Mainieri and the Tigers will pull it out this time,” said fan Tim Madden.

Now fans are hoping that Jared Poche, known to some as the Rembrandt of the Rubber, can paint the strike zone and push the Tigers into Game 3.

“You do want to get the first win, of course, but I think we've got a better chance now,” said Pam Randazza, who runs the Purple and Gold Shop in Metairie. “I think what you saw in Florida, I don't think they really have that top hitting, and we have our best pitchers on the mound. I really feel really good with the next two games.”

