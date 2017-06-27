Charlie Sheen contributing to LSU's rally paraphernalia

Kramer Roberton's bleach job wasn't the only wild haircut that LSU's baseball team underwent after their loss to Oregon State last week, closing pitcher Zack Hess was one of a handful of players with slightly less noticeable changes.

Now, the freshman has a pair of glasses to complement his "Wild Thing" haircut, inspired by the character in Major League played by Charlie Sheen, nicknamed "Wild Thing." The look involves zig-zag cuts into the back of the head and now, a pair of glasses, thanks to Sheen, himself:

Hess did not pitch Monday against Florida but Paul Mainieri said today on a Facebook Live session for FOX 8 that he hopes his starter Jared Poche can go at least six innings and at that point, he'll call on Hess for relief. Game two of the series starts Tuesday at 7 PM.

