Ranking the Saints: #20 Marshon Lattimore

The Gators were led by starting pitcher Brady Singer. LSU (52-19) and Florida (51-19) will square off in game 2 at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday.more>>
LIVE COVERAGE: LSU v. Floridamore>>
Our top-20 countdown with the youngest player on our list. At 21 years old, Marshon Lattimore was college football's top-rated cornerback and when he unexpectedly slipped to the Saints at #11 in the draft, he was too good for the black and gold to pass upmore>>
Kramer Roberton's bleach job wasn't the only wild haircut that LSU's baseball team underwent after their loss to Oregon State last week, closing pitcher Zack Hess was one of a handful of players with slightly less noticeable changes.more>>
LSU fans aren’t worried about the team’s chances in Omaha, even after a tough loss in Game 1 of the College World Series finals.more>>
