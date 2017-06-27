Ranking the Saints: #20 Marshon Lattimore

Our top-20 countdown starts with the youngest player on our list. At 21 years old, Marshon Lattimore was college football's top-rated cornerback and when he unexpectedly slipped to the Saints at #11 in the draft, he was too good for the black and gold to pass up.

The Saints hope Lattimore proves them right. Through the offseason he spent time with the first, second and third teams. He started slow but finished strong and demonstrated clear improvement. The real test will come once training camp begins; the hope is he can grow into a legitimate starter opposite Delvin Breaux. If he does, then by this time next year, Lattimore will be ranked much higher than #20.

