Police ask for public's help as they search for a murder suspect

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Keaun Jones, accused of killing a man in New Orleans East (Source: NOPD) Keaun Jones, accused of killing a man in New Orleans East (Source: NOPD)
Police named a suspect today in the murder of a 17-year-old in New Orleans East. Investigators are looking for Keaun Jones.

The NOPD says Jones shot and killed the victim around 12:40 a.m. on Chef Menteur Highway on June 13. They say their investigation led them to believe that Jones was responsible for the shooting. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jones. He faces a charge of homicide by shooting.

Police ask anyone who knows where Jones may be to call Creimstoppers at (504) 822-1111 or NOPD detectives at (504) 658-5300. 

