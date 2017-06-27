Police ask for public's help as they search for a murder suspect

Tuesday was another mostly dry day with the front settled just off shore. Showers were confined to the coast with the majority of the area just seeing a few clouds for the afternoon.more>>
Tuesday was another mostly dry day with the front settled just off shore. Showers were confined to the coast with the majority of the area just seeing a few clouds for the afternoon.more>>
Saints tight end Coby Fleener looks the part but didn't completely play the part during his first season in New Orleans.more>>
Saints tight end Coby Fleener looks the part but didn't completely play the part during his first season in New Orleans.more>>
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.more>>
A court hearing was held Tuesday for two suspects now in custody in connection with a brutal French Quarter beating that sent two tourists to the hospital.more>>
Police named a suspect today in the murder of a 17 year old in New Orleans East. Investigators are looking for Keaun Jones.more>>
Police named a suspect today in the murder of a 17 year old in New Orleans East. Investigators are looking for Keaun Jones.more>>
LIVE COVERAGE: LSU v. Floridamore>>
LIVE COVERAGE: LSU v. Floridamore>>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.more>>
Redstone Arsenal officials say Tuesday's reports of an active shooter appear false.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
A sleepy Arizona town was shaken into a state of fear after two little girls vanished only to be found murdered. Their killer, The Phantom, taunted police. While the case was seemingly closed decades ago, there is a new chapter emerging.more>>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.more>>
A new island has popped up along the North Carolina coast, seemingly overnight, and people are going crazy over it.more>>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.more>>
Neighbors and family members were shaken up after a deadly house explosion in Evansville. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1717 Hercules Avenue. Neighbors told us they heard the explosion and then saw flames and smoke.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
A woman pleaded guilty to her part in the murder of a man who was convicted of molesting her when she was a child.more>>
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.more>>
Congress' nonpartisan budget referee says the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million additional people uninsured in 2026 compared to President Barack Obama's law.more>>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.more>>
The repair of an overpass damaged Tuesday morning in a crash will likely take several months as engineers spent Tuesday looking over the damages, Arkansas highway department spokesman Danny Straessle said.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.more>>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.more>>
Joshua Simmons, 18, was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with second-degree robbery.more>>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.more>>
It happened around 8:45 Tuesday morning in the 1700 block of Hercules Ave.more>>