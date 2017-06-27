Ranking the Saints: #19 TE Coby Fleener

Saints tight end Coby Fleener looks the part but didn't completely play the part during his first season in New Orleans. He struggled with the playbook which led to inconsistency. Still, he played in all 16 games and finished with 50 receptions, 631 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints will want more out of him in 2017. He said his knowledge of the system has improved. If that's the case then his production should improve as well in the Saints' tight end-friendly offense. If it doesn't then 2017 could be the final year for Fleener in the Big Easy.

