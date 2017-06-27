Nicondra: Rain chances increase mid-week

Tuesday was another mostly dry day with the front settled just off shore. Showers were confined to the coast with the majority of the area just seeing a few clouds for the afternoon.

Wednesday we begin to see changes as return flow and moisture starts moving back in from the Gulf of Mexico. A trough just to our northeast will deepen attracting the moisture to move inland over the area. Wednesday and Thursday will see higher than normal rain chances around 60% which will seem like a lot after the relatively dry spell over the last two days.

By Friday expect a more typical summer pattern that will stick with us through the end of the weekend with heat, humidity and spotty storms each day. Right now it looks like that could stick around right through the 4th of July Holiday.

The tropics are quiet now. A weak wave just along the African Coast is showing a low chance for development over the next five days, but will then move into a hostile area.

-Nicondra Norwood

